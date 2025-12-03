UMKC Roos take on the Idaho State Bengals on 6-game skid

Idaho State Bengals (4-4) at UMKC Roos (1-6) Kansas City, Missouri; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bengals -5.5;…

Idaho State Bengals (4-4) at UMKC Roos (1-6)

Kansas City, Missouri; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bengals -5.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: UMKC enters the matchup with Idaho State after losing six straight games.

The Roos have gone 1-1 in home games. UMKC averages 13.6 turnovers per game and is 0-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Bengals are 1-3 in road games. Idaho State is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

UMKC is shooting 40.5% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 42.2% Idaho State allows to opponents. Idaho State averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than UMKC allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: CJ Evans is scoring 13.3 points per game with 1.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Roos. Jayson Petty is averaging 12.6 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 43.4%.

Caleb Van De Griend is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 6.9 rebounds for the Bengals. Connor Hollenbeck is averaging 12.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

