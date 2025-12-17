UMKC plays Oklahoma State following Branch’s 23-point game

UMKC Roos (2-10) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (9-1) Stillwater, Oklahoma; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UMKC faces Oklahoma State…

UMKC Roos (2-10) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (9-1)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMKC faces Oklahoma State after Karmello Branch scored 23 points in UMKC’s 89-67 loss to the Oklahoma Sooners.

The Cowboys are 7-0 on their home court. Oklahoma State is third in the Big 12 scoring 89.8 points while shooting 48.6% from the field.

The Roos are 0-7 on the road. UMKC ranks fifth in the Summit League with 31.1 rebounds per game led by Jerome Palm averaging 7.4.

Oklahoma State is shooting 48.6% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 47.2% UMKC allows to opponents. UMKC averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.7 fewer made shots on average than the 9.4 per game Oklahoma State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vyctorius Miller is scoring 15.6 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Cowboys. Parsa Fallah is averaging 13.1 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 66.7%.

Jayson Petty is scoring 11.8 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Roos. CJ Evans is averaging 11.8 points and 2.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.