UMKC hosts Collins and Austin Peay

Austin Peay Governors (5-5) at UMKC Roos (2-11)

Kansas City, Missouri; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Governors -7.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay plays UMKC after Zyree Collins scored 25 points in Austin Peay’s 76-75 victory over the East Tennessee State Buccaneers.

The Roos have gone 2-3 at home. UMKC allows 82.4 points and has been outscored by 12.4 points per game.

The Governors are 2-5 in road games. Austin Peay ranks third in the ASUN with 16.6 assists per game led by Collins averaging 4.5.

UMKC is shooting 41.7% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 42.8% Austin Peay allows to opponents. Austin Peay averages 76.3 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than the 82.4 UMKC gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Karmello Branch averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Roos, scoring 11.4 points while shooting 32.0% from beyond the arc. Jayson Petty is averaging 12.2 points and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

Collin Parker is averaging 15 points and six rebounds for the Governors. Collins is averaging 13.6 points.

