UMass wins 80-60 against UMass-Lowell

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Marcus Banks scored 17 points as Massachusetts beat UMass-Lowell 80-60 on Saturday.

Banks also added three steals for the Minutemen (6-3). Jayden Ndjigue scored 15 points while shooting 5 of 8 from the field and 5 for 5 from the line and added six rebounds and five steals. Leonardo Bettiol had 13 points and shot 5 of 8 from the field and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line.

Darrel Yepdo finished with 17 points for the River Hawks (3-7). Xavier Spencer added 11 points, six rebounds and four assists for UMass-Lowell.

The Minutemen pulled away with a 12-1 run in the second half to extend an eight-point lead to 19 points.

