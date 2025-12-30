UMass takes on Western Michigan after McKayle’s 25-point game

Western Michigan Broncos (3-7) at UMass Minutewomen (8-2) Amherst, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UMass takes on Western…

Western Michigan Broncos (3-7) at UMass Minutewomen (8-2)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass takes on Western Michigan after Yahmani McKayle scored 25 points in UMass’ 72-69 loss to the Youngstown State Penguins.

The Minutewomen have gone 4-0 in home games. UMass ranks sixth in the MAC with 23.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Megan Olbrys averaging 5.1.

The Broncos have gone 2-4 away from home. Western Michigan gives up 70.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 14.3 points per game.

UMass’ average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Western Michigan gives up. Western Michigan averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than UMass allows.

The Minutewomen and Broncos square off Wednesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: McKayle is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Minutewomen, while averaging 16.1 points, five assists and 1.6 steals. Olbrys is shooting 56.8% and averaging 15.3 points.

Kailey Starks is averaging 10.4 points for the Broncos. D’Myjah Bolds is averaging 8.1 points and 6.2 rebounds.

