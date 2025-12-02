UMass plays Northeastern on 6-game win streak

UMass Minutewomen (6-0) at Northeastern Huskies (3-5) Boston; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UMass seeks to extend its six-game…

UMass Minutewomen (6-0) at Northeastern Huskies (3-5)

Boston; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass seeks to extend its six-game win streak with a victory over Northeastern.

The Huskies have gone 1-2 at home. Northeastern allows 64.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.2 points per game.

The Minutewomen are 2-0 in road games. UMass scores 69.8 points and has outscored opponents by 17.0 points per game.

Northeastern makes 39.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.6 percentage points higher than UMass has allowed to its opponents (32.7%). UMass scores 5.0 more points per game (69.8) than Northeastern gives up to opponents (64.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Yirsy Queliz is shooting 37.1% and averaging 13.1 points for the Huskies. Camryn Collins is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers.

Yahmani McKayle is averaging 16.3 points, 5.7 assists and 2.2 steals for the Minutewomen. Megan Olbrys is averaging 14.5 points and eight rebounds.

