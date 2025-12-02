UMass plays Harvard following Hankins-Sanford’s 24-point showing

Harvard Crimson (5-4) at UMass Minutemen (4-3) Amherst, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UMass hosts Harvard after Daniel…

Harvard Crimson (5-4) at UMass Minutemen (4-3)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass hosts Harvard after Daniel Hankins-Sanford scored 24 points in UMass’ 73-65 victory over the Oregon State Beavers.

The Minutemen are 3-1 in home games. UMass averages 78.0 points while outscoring opponents by 5.1 points per game.

The Crimson are 2-2 in road games. Harvard is sixth in the Ivy League with 23.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Tey Barbour averaging 5.3.

UMass makes 45.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than Harvard has allowed to its opponents (43.3%). Harvard has shot at a 46.8% clip from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points higher than the 44.5% shooting opponents of UMass have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leonardo Bettiol is shooting 56.2% and averaging 16.7 points for the Minutemen. Marcus Banks is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers.

Chandler Pigge is averaging 14.7 points, 4.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Crimson. Robert Hinton is averaging 13.9 points.

