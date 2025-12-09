UMass Minutemen play the Boston College Eagles

Boston College Eagles (5-5) vs. UMass Minutemen (6-3) Springfield, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Boston College and UMass…

Boston College Eagles (5-5) vs. UMass Minutemen (6-3)

Springfield, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston College and UMass square off in Springfield, Massachusetts.

The Minutemen are 6-3 in non-conference play. UMass is fourth in the MAC with 17.3 assists per game led by Danny Carbuccia averaging 5.3.

The Eagles have a 5-5 record in non-conference games. Boston College scores 70.0 points while outscoring opponents by 3.4 points per game.

UMass averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 5.7 per game Boston College gives up. Boston College averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game UMass gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Banks is shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Minutemen, while averaging 17.2 points. Leonardo Bettiol is shooting 58.2% and averaging 16.4 points.

Fred Payne averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 12.8 points while shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc. Donald Hand Jr. is averaging 14.8 points and 5.5 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

