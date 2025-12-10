UMass Minutemen and the Boston College Eagles square off in Springfield, Massachusetts

Boston College Eagles (5-5) vs. UMass Minutemen (6-3) Springfield, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -2.5; over/under…

Boston College Eagles (5-5) vs. UMass Minutemen (6-3)

Springfield, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -2.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: UMass faces Boston College in Springfield, Massachusetts.

The Minutemen have a 6-3 record in non-conference games. UMass scores 78.2 points while outscoring opponents by 7.0 points per game.

The Eagles have a 5-5 record against non-conference oppponents. Boston College scores 70.0 points and has outscored opponents by 3.4 points per game.

UMass averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 5.7 per game Boston College gives up. Boston College averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game UMass allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Banks is shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Minutemen, while averaging 17.2 points. Leonardo Bettiol is shooting 58.2% and averaging 16.4 points.

Donald Hand Jr. is shooting 32.8% and averaging 14.8 points for the Eagles. Fred Payne is averaging 12.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

