UMass-Lowell visits Banks and UMass

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (3-6) at UMass Minutemen (5-3) Amherst, Massachusetts; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UMass hosts UMass-Lowell after…

BOTTOM LINE: UMass hosts UMass-Lowell after Marcus Banks scored 29 points in UMass’ 78-71 win against the Harvard Crimson.

The Minutemen are 4-1 in home games. UMass ranks eighth in the MAC in rebounding with 31.9 rebounds. Leonardo Bettiol leads the Minutemen with 8.4 boards.

The River Hawks have gone 1-5 away from home. UMass-Lowell is 2-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.8 turnovers per game.

UMass’ average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game is 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 9.4 per game UMass-Lowell allows. UMass-Lowell has shot at a 46.0% rate from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 44.3% shooting opponents of UMass have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Banks is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Minutemen. K’Jei Parker is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers.

JJ Massaquoi is shooting 64.9% and averaging 14.6 points for the River Hawks. Austin Green is averaging 13.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.