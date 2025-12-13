UMass-Lowell plays Quinnipiac following Roberson’s 21-point game

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (4-7) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (7-3, 2-0 MAAC) Hamden, Connecticut; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats…

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (4-7) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (7-3, 2-0 MAAC)

Hamden, Connecticut; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -12.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell plays Quinnipiac after Jerrell Roberson scored 21 points in UMass-Lowell’s 122-73 victory over the Fisher Falcons.

The Bobcats are 4-1 on their home court. Quinnipiac ranks second in the MAAC with 11.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Spence Wewe averaging 2.8.

The River Hawks are 1-6 on the road. UMass-Lowell is ninth in the America East giving up 79.3 points while holding opponents to 44.3% shooting.

Quinnipiac’s average of 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 9.1 per game UMass-Lowell allows. UMass-Lowell averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Quinnipiac allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Zimmerman is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Bobcats. Samson Reilly is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers.

Xavier Spencer is averaging 8.7 points and 3.3 assists for the River Hawks. Austin Green is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

