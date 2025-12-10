Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » UMass-Lowell knocks off Fisher 122-73

UMass-Lowell knocks off Fisher 122-73

The Associated Press

December 10, 2025, 9:12 PM

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Jerrell Roberson’s 21 points helped UMass-Lowell defeat Fisher 122-73 on Wednesday.

Roberson also contributed 15 rebounds for the River Hawks (4-7). Austin Green scored 20 points and added 16 rebounds. Victor Okojie shot 4 of 8 from the field, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 4 from the line to finish with 12 points. Darrel Yepdo also scored 12 points and Xavier Spencer had 11.

The Falcons were led in scoring by James York Jr., who finished with 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up