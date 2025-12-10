UMass-Lowell knocks off Fisher 122-73

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Jerrell Roberson’s 21 points helped UMass-Lowell defeat Fisher 122-73 on Wednesday. Roberson also contributed 15 rebounds…

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Jerrell Roberson’s 21 points helped UMass-Lowell defeat Fisher 122-73 on Wednesday.

Roberson also contributed 15 rebounds for the River Hawks (4-7). Austin Green scored 20 points and added 16 rebounds. Victor Okojie shot 4 of 8 from the field, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 4 from the line to finish with 12 points. Darrel Yepdo also scored 12 points and Xavier Spencer had 11.

The Falcons were led in scoring by James York Jr., who finished with 11 points.

