UMass Lowell faces New Haven on 3-game road slide

UMass Lowell River Hawks (3-5) at New Haven Chargers (2-5)

West Haven, Connecticut; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass Lowell travels to New Haven looking to stop its three-game road slide.

The Chargers are 2-2 in home games. New Haven averages 19.4 turnovers per game and is 2-0 when it wins the turnover battle.

The River Hawks are 1-4 on the road. UMass Lowell ranks ninth in the America East with 10.4 assists per game led by Paris Gilmore averaging 2.8.

New Haven makes 40.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than UMass Lowell has allowed to its opponents (36.7%). UMass Lowell averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that New Haven gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lindsay Hogan is shooting 26.5% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Chargers, while averaging 14.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.7 steals. Aniya McDonald-Perry is shooting 44.6% and averaging 9.7 points.

Jaini Edmonds is scoring 10.6 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the River Hawks. Gilmore is averaging 9.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

