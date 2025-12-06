UMass hosts UMass-Lowell following Banks’ 29-point game

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (3-6) at UMass Minutemen (5-3) Amherst, Massachusetts; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Minutemen -11.5; over/under…

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (3-6) at UMass Minutemen (5-3)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Minutemen -11.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: UMass faces UMass-Lowell after Marcus Banks scored 29 points in UMass’ 78-71 win against the Harvard Crimson.

The Minutemen are 4-1 on their home court. UMass is eighth in the MAC in rebounding with 31.9 rebounds. Leonardo Bettiol leads the Minutemen with 8.4 boards.

The River Hawks are 1-5 in road games. UMass-Lowell allows 79.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.8 points per game.

UMass scores 78.0 points per game, 1.9 fewer points than the 79.9 UMass-Lowell gives up. UMass-Lowell averages 75.1 points per game, 2.5 more than the 72.6 UMass allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Banks is shooting 43.1% and averaging 17.3 points for the Minutemen. K’Jei Parker is averaging 10.8 points.

Darrel Yepdo is shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the River Hawks, while averaging 8.6 points. JJ Massaquoi is averaging 14.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

