UMass hosts Kent State following Parker’s 24-point game

Kent State Golden Flashes (9-2) at UMass Minutemen (8-3)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Minutemen -1.5; over/under is 168.5

BOTTOM LINE: UMass faces Kent State after K’Jei Parker scored 24 points in UMass’ 103-95 win over the Florida State Seminoles.

The Minutemen are 5-1 on their home court. UMass has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Golden Flashes are 0-1 on the road. Kent State ranks second in the MAC with 10.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Delrecco Gillespie averaging 3.5.

UMass makes 46.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.0 percentage points higher than Kent State has allowed to its opponents (42.9%). Kent State has shot at a 50.4% clip from the field this season, 6.7 percentage points above the 43.7% shooting opponents of UMass have averaged.

The Minutemen and Golden Flashes face off Saturday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Banks is averaging 18.4 points for the Minutemen. Leonardo Bettiol is averaging 16.5 points and 8.4 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Gillespie is scoring 19.4 points per game with 11.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Golden Flashes. Morgan Safford is averaging 13.9 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 42.9% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Minutemen: 8-2, averaging 81.1 points, 33.7 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Golden Flashes: 9-1, averaging 96.6 points, 36.6 rebounds, 19.9 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 51.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points.

