UMass faces Harvard after Hankins-Sanford’s 24-point game

Harvard Crimson (5-4) at UMass Minutemen (4-3)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Minutemen -4.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: UMass hosts Harvard after Daniel Hankins-Sanford scored 24 points in UMass’ 73-65 win over the Oregon State Beavers.

The Minutemen have gone 3-1 at home. UMass averages 78.0 points while outscoring opponents by 5.1 points per game.

The Crimson are 2-2 on the road. Harvard is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

UMass’ average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Harvard gives up. Harvard averages 69.6 points per game, 3.3 fewer than the 72.9 UMass allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Banks is shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Minutemen, while averaging 15.6 points. Leonardo Bettiol is shooting 56.2% and averaging 16.7 points.

Chandler Pigge is averaging 14.7 points, 4.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Crimson. Robert Hinton is averaging 13.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

