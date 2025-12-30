UMass faces Eastern Michigan after Bettiol’s 20-point performance

UMass Minutemen (9-4, 0-1 MAC) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (6-7, 0-1 MAC) Ypsilanti, Michigan; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

UMass Minutemen (9-4, 0-1 MAC) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (6-7, 0-1 MAC)

Ypsilanti, Michigan; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -1.5; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: UMass visits Eastern Michigan after Leonardo Bettiol scored 20 points in UMass’ 91-40 victory over the UMass-Boston Beacons.

The Eagles have gone 4-1 in home games. Eastern Michigan ranks sixth in the MAC with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Mohammad Habhab averaging 2.2.

The Minutemen play their first true road game after going 9-4 with a 3-2 record in neutral-site games to start the season. UMass ranks seventh in the MAC shooting 33.5% from 3-point range.

Eastern Michigan averages 71.3 points per game, 0.6 more points than the 70.7 UMass allows. UMass scores 7.0 more points per game (79.5) than Eastern Michigan allows to opponents (72.5).

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Habhab is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 7.8 rebounds for the Eagles. Carlos Hart is averaging 13.2 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Bettiol is averaging 16.5 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Minutemen. Marcus Banks is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 70.7 points, 31.1 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Minutemen: 7-3, averaging 78.4 points, 35.9 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

