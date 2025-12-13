Ulander leads North Alabama against South Alabama after 21-point game

North Alabama Lions (5-3) at South Alabama Jaguars (6-3) Mobile, Alabama; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama plays…

North Alabama Lions (5-3) at South Alabama Jaguars (6-3)

Mobile, Alabama; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama plays South Alabama after Venla Ulander scored 21 points in North Alabama’s 68-66 win against the Samford Bulldogs.

The Jaguars are 5-1 in home games. South Alabama is sixth in the Sun Belt scoring 75.7 points while shooting 44.9% from the field.

The Lions are 1-2 on the road. North Alabama ranks fifth in the ASUN with 13.6 assists per game led by Bukky Akinsola averaging 3.0.

South Alabama makes 44.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.7 percentage points higher than North Alabama has allowed to its opponents (34.2%). North Alabama has shot at a 38.7% rate from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points less than the 38.8% shooting opponents of South Alabama have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amyah Sutton is scoring 13.3 points per game with 1.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Jaguars. Cordasia Harris is averaging 12.4 points and 8.7 rebounds while shooting 52.2%.

Alexsandra Alvarado is scoring 10.4 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Lions. Cameron McNamara is averaging 10.1 points and 4.6 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

