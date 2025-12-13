UL Monroe visits Reneau and Miami (FL)

UL Monroe Warhawks (3-7) at Miami Hurricanes (8-2)
Coral Gables, Florida; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -36.5; over/under is 155.5
BOTTOM LINE: Miami (FL) plays UL Monroe after Malik Reneau scored 21 points in Miami (FL)’s 88-64 victory against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.
The Hurricanes are 6-0 on their home court. Miami (FL) scores 85.6 points and has outscored opponents by 20.3 points per game.
The Warhawks are 0-5 on the road. UL Monroe is 1-6 against opponents with a winning record.
Miami (FL) makes 50.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.2 percentage points higher than UL Monroe has allowed to its opponents (45.7%). UL Monroe averages 6.5 more points per game (71.8) than Miami (FL) allows (65.3).
TOP PERFORMERS: Reneau is scoring 20.2 points per game with 6.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Hurricanes. Tre Donaldson is averaging 14.7 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 46.5%.
MJ Russell is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Warhawks. Krystian Lewis is averaging 14.2 points.
