UL Monroe visits Ciezki and Indiana

UL Monroe Warhawks (5-3) at Indiana Hoosiers (8-2, 0-1 Big Ten)

Bloomington, Indiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana hosts UL Monroe after Shay Ciezki scored 23 points in Indiana’s 78-57 loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini.

The Hoosiers have gone 5-0 in home games. Indiana averages 73.8 points and has outscored opponents by 8.7 points per game.

The Warhawks are 0-3 in road games. UL Monroe is eighth in the Sun Belt with 32.8 rebounds per game led by Marcavia Shavers averaging 7.0.

Indiana scores 73.8 points, 13.4 more per game than the 60.4 UL Monroe gives up. UL Monroe averages 4.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Indiana gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ciezki is scoring 24.3 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Hoosiers. Lenee Beaumont is averaging 14.9 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 50.0%.

J’Mani Ingram is shooting 48.5% and averaging 10.0 points for the Warhawks. Asjah Inniss is averaging 8.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.