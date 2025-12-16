UL Monroe takes on Arkansas State on 3-game losing streak

UL Monroe Warhawks (5-4) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (8-3) Jonesboro, Arkansas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe…

UL Monroe Warhawks (5-4) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (8-3)

Jonesboro, Arkansas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe heads into the matchup against Arkansas State as losers of three in a row.

The Red Wolves have gone 4-1 at home. Arkansas State averages 76.1 points while outscoring opponents by 8.0 points per game.

The Warhawks are 0-4 on the road. UL Monroe has a 1-4 record against teams above .500.

Arkansas State averages 10.3 made 3-pointers per game, 4.0 more made shots than the 6.3 per game UL Monroe gives up. UL Monroe’s 38.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.6 percentage points lower than Arkansas State has allowed to its opponents (44.4%).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Crislyn Rose is averaging 11 points and 3.5 assists for the Red Wolves. Zyion Shannon is averaging 15.6 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 40.6% over the last 10 games.

J’Mani Ingram is shooting 45.7% and averaging 10.1 points for the Warhawks. Asjah Inniss is averaging 9.4 points.

