UL Monroe plays Miami (FL) after Brodnex’s 22-point game

UL Monroe Warhawks (3-7) at Miami Hurricanes (8-2)

Coral Gables, Florida; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe takes on Miami (FL) after Lavell Brodnex scored 22 points in UL Monroe’s 79-69 victory against the Arkansas Baptist Buffaloes.

The Hurricanes have gone 6-0 in home games. Miami (FL) scores 85.6 points and has outscored opponents by 20.3 points per game.

The Warhawks are 0-5 on the road. UL Monroe has a 1-6 record against teams above .500.

Miami (FL) makes 50.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.2 percentage points higher than UL Monroe has allowed to its opponents (45.7%). UL Monroe scores 6.5 more points per game (71.8) than Miami (FL) allows (65.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Malik Reneau is scoring 20.2 points per game with 6.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Hurricanes. Tre Donaldson is averaging 14.7 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 46.5%.

MJ Russell is averaging 17.4 points for the Warhawks. Krystian Lewis is averaging 14.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.