UL Monroe hosts Mississippi Valley State after James’ 32-point showing

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-7) at UL Monroe Warhawks (1-6)

Monroe, Louisiana; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warhawks -11.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State visits UL Monroe after Michael James scored 32 points in Mississippi Valley State’s 120-84 loss to the Texas A&M Aggies.

The Warhawks have gone 1-1 in home games. UL Monroe has a 1-5 record against opponents above .500.

The Delta Devils are 0-5 on the road. Mississippi Valley State has a 1-5 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

UL Monroe is shooting 42.8% from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points lower than the 45.9% Mississippi Valley State allows to opponents. Mississippi Valley State averages 71.3 points per game, 10.7 fewer points than the 82.0 UL Monroe allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: MJ Russell averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Warhawks, scoring 16.7 points while shooting 43.2% from beyond the arc. Krystian Lewis is shooting 26.1% and averaging 12.0 points.

James is scoring 20.9 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Delta Devils. Daniel Mayfield is averaging 14.1 points.

