UL Monroe hosts Harris and South Alabama

South Alabama Jaguars (7-5, 0-2 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (5-6, 0-2 Sun Belt) Monroe, Louisiana; Thursday, 2:30 p.m.…

South Alabama Jaguars (7-5, 0-2 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (5-6, 0-2 Sun Belt)

Monroe, Louisiana; Thursday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama visits UL Monroe after Cordasia Harris scored 22 points in South Alabama’s 74-61 loss to the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

The Warhawks are 5-0 in home games. UL Monroe gives up 67.2 points and has been outscored by 6.1 points per game.

The Jaguars are 0-2 in conference matchups. South Alabama is fifth in the Sun Belt with 12.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Harris averaging 4.0.

UL Monroe’s average of 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 5.1 per game South Alabama gives up. South Alabama has shot at a 43.3% clip from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points greater than the 43.1% shooting opponents of UL Monroe have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: J’Mani Ingram is scoring 10.5 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Warhawks. Jazmine Jackson is averaging 8.5 points and 3.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Harris is scoring 14.1 points per game with 9.3 rebounds and 0.6 assists for the Jaguars. Amyah Sutton is averaging 11.7 points and 1.8 rebounds while shooting 31.9% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warhawks: 4-6, averaging 59.2 points, 32.5 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 10.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Jaguars: 5-5, averaging 69.9 points, 34.0 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

