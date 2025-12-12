UIC visits Belmont following McClain’s 20-point game

UIC Flames (4-5) at Belmont Bruins (9-1) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Belmont takes on UIC after…

UIC Flames (4-5) at Belmont Bruins (9-1)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont takes on UIC after Nic McClain scored 20 points in Belmont’s 83-62 win over the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders.

The Bruins have gone 4-1 at home. Belmont ranks fourth in the MVC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 66.7 points while holding opponents to 35.8% shooting.

The Flames have gone 1-3 away from home. UIC ranks eighth in the MVC shooting 30.4% from 3-point range.

Belmont makes 51.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.2 percentage points higher than UIC has allowed to its opponents (42.3%). UIC averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Belmont gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Lundblade is shooting 42.6% and averaging 15.8 points for the Bruins. Sam Orme is averaging 13.8 points.

Ahmad Henderson II is averaging 15.7 points for the Flames. Andy Johnson is averaging 14.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.