UIC puts home win streak on the line against UAPB

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (0-8) at UIC Flames (4-3)

Chicago; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -17.5; over/under is 162.5

BOTTOM LINE: UIC hosts UAPB aiming to continue its three-game home winning streak.

The Flames are 2-0 on their home court. UIC averages 13.9 turnovers per game and is 1-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Golden Lions are 0-8 in road games. UAPB ranks fourth in the SWAC with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Jaquan Scott averaging 2.0.

UIC’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game is 4.9 fewer made shots on average than the 11.5 per game UAPB gives up. UAPB’s 37.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.0 percentage points lower than UIC has allowed to its opponents (42.3%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Ahmad Henderson II is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 1.9 rebounds for the Flames. Andy Johnson is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers.

Scott is averaging 15.9 points and seven rebounds for the Golden Lions. Quion Williams is averaging 14.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

