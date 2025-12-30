UIC plays Northern Iowa following Carrothers’ 26-point game

Northern Iowa Panthers (6-6, 2-0 MVC) at UIC Flames (6-7, 1-1 MVC) Chicago; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UIC…

Northern Iowa Panthers (6-6, 2-0 MVC) at UIC Flames (6-7, 1-1 MVC)

Chicago; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UIC takes on Northern Iowa after Jessica Carrothers scored 26 points in UIC’s 78-62 loss to the Drake Bulldogs.

The Flames have gone 3-4 at home. UIC ranks ninth in the MVC with 8.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Magdalena Winter averaging 1.8.

The Panthers are 2-0 in MVC play. Northern Iowa is 1-1 in one-possession games.

UIC’s average of 3.9 made 3-pointers per game is 2.9 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Northern Iowa gives up. Northern Iowa averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than UIC gives up.

The Flames and Panthers match up Wednesday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julia Coleman is shooting 50.0% and averaging 14.8 points for the Flames. Carrothers is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games.

Ryley Goebel is shooting 53.7% and averaging 11.1 points for the Panthers. Jenna Twedt is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 5-5, averaging 61.9 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points per game.

Panthers: 6-4, averaging 61.7 points, 33.6 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

