UIC faces Charlotte on 5-game slide

UIC Flames (4-7, 0-2 MVC) at Charlotte 49ers (5-7) Charlotte, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UIC aims…

UIC Flames (4-7, 0-2 MVC) at Charlotte 49ers (5-7)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UIC aims to end its five-game losing streak with a win over Charlotte.

The 49ers have gone 5-2 in home games. Charlotte averages 10.8 turnovers per game and is 2-3 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Flames are 1-4 on the road. UIC scores 75.7 points while outscoring opponents by 2.4 points per game.

Charlotte’s average of 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game UIC allows. UIC’s 43.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points lower than Charlotte has allowed to its opponents (46.0%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Bradford is shooting 43.9% and averaging 13.5 points for the 49ers. Anton Bonke is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games.

Ahmad Henderson II is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 1.7 rebounds for the Flames. Andy Johnson is averaging 13.5 points and 2.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: 49ers: 3-7, averaging 68.7 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Flames: 3-7, averaging 74.2 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.