UIC faces Charlotte on 5-game skid

UIC Flames (4-7, 0-2 MVC) at Charlotte 49ers (5-7)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: 49ers -2.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: UIC is looking to stop its five-game losing streak with a win over Charlotte.

The 49ers are 5-2 on their home court. Charlotte has a 3-6 record against teams above .500.

The Flames have gone 1-4 away from home. UIC ranks eighth in the MVC shooting 30.6% from 3-point range.

Charlotte’s average of 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game UIC allows. UIC averages 75.7 points per game, 4.2 more than the 71.5 Charlotte gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Arden Conyers averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the 49ers, scoring 5.7 points while shooting 41.0% from beyond the arc. Ben Bradford is shooting 42.6% and averaging 12.1 points over the past 10 games.

Ahmad Henderson II is averaging 14.2 points and 1.6 steals for the Flames. Andy Johnson is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: 49ers: 3-7, averaging 68.7 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Flames: 3-7, averaging 74.2 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

