UIC defeats Division-III Illinois Tech 102-64

CHICAGO (AP) — Mekhi Lowery and Abdul Momoh had 17 points apiece in UIC’s 102-64 victory over Division-III Illinois Tech…

CHICAGO (AP) — Mekhi Lowery and Abdul Momoh had 17 points apiece in UIC’s 102-64 victory over Division-III Illinois Tech on Monday.

Lowery had seven rebounds for the Flames (5-8) Momoh added six rebounds. Ante Beljan shot 5 of 7 from the field and 6 for 8 from the free-throw line to finish with 16 points.

John Davis III led the Hawks in scoring, finishing with 15 points. Nicolas Ortiz added 14 points and four steals for Illinois Tech. Bryce Shoto also had 12 points, five assists and two steals.

UIC took the lead 11 seconds into the game and did not trail again. Lowery led the Flames with 10 points in the first half to help put them up 50-24 at the break. UIC pulled away with an 11-0 run in the second half to extend a 24-point lead to 35 points and outscored Illinois Tech by 12 points in the final half. Momoh had a team-high 10 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.