Ugochukwu and No. 9 Michigan State host Toledo

Toledo Rockets (5-5) at Michigan State Spartans (9-1, 2-0 Big Ten) East Lansing, Michigan; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Toledo Rockets (5-5) at Michigan State Spartans (9-1, 2-0 Big Ten)

East Lansing, Michigan; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -22.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Michigan State hosts Toledo after Divine Ugochukwu scored 23 points in Michigan State’s 76-72 victory over the Penn State Nittany Lions.

The Spartans have gone 5-1 at home. Michigan State scores 76.5 points and has outscored opponents by 14.4 points per game.

The Rockets are 1-2 on the road. Toledo ranks ninth in the MAC with 30.9 rebounds per game led by Sean Craig averaging 7.9.

Michigan State’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Toledo gives up. Toledo averages 20.5 more points per game (82.6) than Michigan State gives up to opponents (62.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaxon Kohler is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 9.8 rebounds for the Spartans. Jeremy Fears Jr. is averaging 11.2 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 41.3%.

Leroy Blyden Jr. is shooting 46.7% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Rockets, while averaging 13.9 points, 4.5 assists and 2.2 steals. Sonny Wilson is averaging 15.9 points and 3.5 assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.