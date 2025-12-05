UCSD visits Sykes and Long Beach State

UCSD Tritons (7-1) at Long Beach State Beach (2-7, 0-1 Big West) Long Beach, California; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UCSD Tritons (7-1) at Long Beach State Beach (2-7, 0-1 Big West)

Long Beach, California; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State faces UCSD after Gavin Sykes scored 24 points in Long Beach State’s 84-77 overtime loss to the UCSB Gauchos.

The Beach are 2-2 on their home court. Long Beach State ranks ninth in the Big West with 12.9 assists per game led by Isaiah Lewis averaging 3.0.

The Tritons have gone 1-1 away from home. UCSD is 7-1 against opponents over .500.

Long Beach State’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game is 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 9.0 per game UCSD gives up. UCSD averages 10.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.0 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Long Beach State gives up.

The Beach and Tritons meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sykes is shooting 46.4% and averaging 15.8 points for the Beach. Shaquil Bender is averaging 10.9 points.

Leo Beath is scoring 19.5 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Tritons. Tom Beattie is averaging 13.0 points and 5.4 rebounds.

