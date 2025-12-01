UCSD visits Camper and Nevada

UCSD Tritons (7-0) at Nevada Wolf Pack (5-3) Reno, Nevada; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Nevada takes on UCSD…

UCSD Tritons (7-0) at Nevada Wolf Pack (5-3)

Reno, Nevada; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada takes on UCSD after Corey Camper Jr. scored 22 points in Nevada’s 81-65 victory against the San Francisco Dons.

The Wolf Pack have gone 4-1 in home games. Nevada is ninth in the MWC in team defense, giving up 74.1 points while holding opponents to 45.1% shooting.

The Tritons are 1-0 in road games. UCSD is eighth in the Big West with 32.9 rebounds per game led by Tom Beattie averaging 5.4.

Nevada’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game is 2.9 fewer made shots on average than the 9.3 per game UCSD gives up. UCSD has shot at a 52.6% rate from the field this season, 7.5 percentage points above the 45.1% shooting opponents of Nevada have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Camper is shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolf Pack, while averaging 16 points. Tayshawn Comer is shooting 40.9% and averaging 14.6 points.

Leo Beath is shooting 58.4% and averaging 19.9 points for the Tritons. Beattie is averaging 13.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.