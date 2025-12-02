UCSD visits Camper and Nevada

UCSD Tritons (7-0) at Nevada Wolf Pack (5-3) Reno, Nevada; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolf Pack -4.5;…

UCSD Tritons (7-0) at Nevada Wolf Pack (5-3)

Reno, Nevada; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolf Pack -4.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada takes on UCSD after Corey Camper Jr. scored 22 points in Nevada’s 81-65 win over the San Francisco Dons.

The Wolf Pack are 4-1 in home games. Nevada has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Tritons are 1-0 on the road. UCSD ranks second in the Big West with 16.9 assists per game led by Tom Beattie averaging 4.1.

Nevada’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game is 2.9 fewer made shots on average than the 9.3 per game UCSD gives up. UCSD scores 11.8 more points per game (85.9) than Nevada allows to opponents (74.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Camper is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Wolf Pack. Tayshawn Comer is averaging 14.6 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 40.9%.

Leo Beath is scoring 19.9 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Tritons. Beattie is averaging 13.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

