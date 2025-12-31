UCSD visits Cal Poly following Mousa’s 33-point game

UCSD Tritons (11-2, 1-0 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (5-9, 1-1 Big West) San Luis Obispo, California; Thursday, 10…

UCSD Tritons (11-2, 1-0 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (5-9, 1-1 Big West)

San Luis Obispo, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly hosts UCSD after Hamad Mousa scored 33 points in Cal Poly’s 83-80 overtime loss to the Idaho Vandals.

The Mustangs have gone 2-3 at home. Cal Poly has a 2-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Tritons are 1-0 against conference opponents. UCSD is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Cal Poly is shooting 43.2% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 42.3% UCSD allows to opponents. UCSD averages 82.8 points per game, 4.6 fewer than the 87.4 Cal Poly gives up to opponents.

The Mustangs and Tritons face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Peter Bandelj is averaging 16.2 points and 3.6 assists for the Mustangs. Mousa is averaging 19.7 points over the last 10 games.

Tom Beattie is averaging 11.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Tritons. Leo Beath is averaging 18.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 3-7, averaging 84.1 points, 35.4 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.6 points per game.

Tritons: 8-2, averaging 81.5 points, 33.4 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

