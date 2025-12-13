UCSD Tritons play the Tulane Green Wave

Tulane Green Wave (7-3) vs. UCSD Tritons (8-1, 1-0 Big West) Henderson, Nevada; Sunday, 12 a.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Tulane Green Wave (7-3) vs. UCSD Tritons (8-1, 1-0 Big West)

Henderson, Nevada; Sunday, 12 a.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tritons -6.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tulane and UCSD square off in Henderson, Nevada.

The Tritons have a 7-1 record in non-conference play. UCSD is third in the Big West scoring 83.4 points while shooting 51.0% from the field.

The Green Wave have a 7-3 record in non-conference games. Tulane is eighth in the AAC with 13.2 assists per game led by Rowan Brumbaugh averaging 3.4.

UCSD makes 51.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points higher than Tulane has allowed to its opponents (46.7%). Tulane has shot at a 45.1% rate from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points above the 42.6% shooting opponents of UCSD have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aidan Burke is shooting 51.2% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Tritons, while averaging 11.4 points. Leo Beath is shooting 57.8% and averaging 18.9 points.

Brumbaugh is averaging 19.1 points, 3.4 assists and 1.9 steals for the Green Wave. Curtis Williams is averaging 14.2 points.

