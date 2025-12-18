UCSD hosts San Diego following Johnson’s 23-point game

San Diego Toreros (4-6) at UCSD Tritons (10-1, 1-0 Big West) San Diego; Friday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: San…

San Diego Toreros (4-6) at UCSD Tritons (10-1, 1-0 Big West)

San Diego; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego visits UCSD after Ty-Laur Johnson scored 23 points in San Diego’s 78-69 victory over the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.

The Tritons have gone 3-0 at home. UCSD scores 82.8 points and has outscored opponents by 12.5 points per game.

The Toreros have gone 0-2 away from home. San Diego is 2-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.8 turnovers per game.

UCSD averages 82.8 points, 7.0 more per game than the 75.8 San Diego allows. San Diego averages 74.4 points per game, 4.1 more than the 70.3 UCSD gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tom Beattie is averaging 12.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Tritons. Leo Beath is averaging 18.2 points over the last 10 games.

Toneari Lane averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Toreros, scoring 10.6 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc. Johnson is averaging 12.4 points, 3.8 assists and 1.9 steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.