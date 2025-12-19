UCSD hosts Northern Arizona after White’s 27-point game

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (2-9) at UCSD Tritons (6-4, 1-0 Big West) San Diego; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northern…

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona visits UCSD after Naomi White scored 27 points in Northern Arizona’s 77-56 victory over the CSU Northridge Matadors.

The Tritons have gone 4-1 in home games. UCSD is seventh in the Big West with 23.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Erin Condron averaging 6.1.

The Lumberjacks are 1-5 on the road. Northern Arizona averages 15.8 turnovers per game and is 2-5 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

UCSD’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game is 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Northern Arizona allows. Northern Arizona has shot at a 40.7% clip from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points above the 35.9% shooting opponents of UCSD have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Condron is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 8.6 rebounds for the Tritons. Sabrina Ma is averaging 12.6 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 41.9%.

White averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Lumberjacks, scoring 23.4 points while shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc. Simone Morris is averaging 7.4 points over the past 10 games.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

