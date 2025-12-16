UCSB visits Green Bay after Thomas’ 20-point showing

UCSB Gauchos (8-3, 2-0 Big West) at Green Bay Phoenix (5-7, 1-2 Horizon League) Green Bay, Wisconsin; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

Green Bay, Wisconsin; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay hosts UCSB after LeBron Thomas scored 20 points in Green Bay’s 85-75 win over the IU Indianapolis Jaguars.

The Phoenix have gone 2-1 in home games. Green Bay is 3-5 against opponents with a winning record.

The Gauchos have gone 1-1 away from home. UCSB is sixth in the Big West with 34.5 rebounds per game led by Zion Sensley averaging 8.1.

Green Bay scores 73.2 points per game, 0.3 more points than the 72.9 UCSB gives up. UCSB averages 80.8 points per game, 4.9 more than the 75.9 Green Bay allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Hall is averaging 13.6 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Phoenix. Preston Ruedinger is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Miro Little is averaging 11.7 points, 3.9 assists and two steals for the Gauchos. Aidan Mahaney is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 5-5, averaging 75.1 points, 31.0 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Gauchos: 7-3, averaging 79.1 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

