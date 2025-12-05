UCSB visits CSU Bakersfield after Coleman’s 21-point showing

UCSB Gauchos (7-1, 1-0 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (2-6, 0-1 Big West) Bakersfield, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST…

UCSB Gauchos (7-1, 1-0 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (2-6, 0-1 Big West)

Bakersfield, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield faces UCSB after Chrishawn Coleman scored 21 points in CSU Bakersfield’s 59-57 loss to the CSU Northridge Matadors.

The Roadrunners have gone 0-4 in home games. CSU Bakersfield is ninth in the Big West scoring 58.5 points while shooting 36.2% from the field.

The Gauchos are 1-0 against Big West opponents. UCSB is 2-0 in one-possession games.

CSU Bakersfield’s average of 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 5.1 per game UCSB gives up. UCSB averages 10.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 5.1 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game CSU Bakersfield allows.

The Roadrunners and Gauchos face off Saturday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Coleman is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Roadrunners. Morgan Hawkins is averaging 9.4 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 46.0%.

Zoe Borter is shooting 46.0% and averaging 14.0 points for the Gauchos. Olivia Bradley is averaging 13.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.