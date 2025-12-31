UCSB hosts Jones and CSU Fullerton

CSU Fullerton Titans (6-6, 2-0 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (10-1, 2-0 Big West) Santa Barbara, California; Thursday, 5 p.m.…

CSU Fullerton Titans (6-6, 2-0 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (10-1, 2-0 Big West)

Santa Barbara, California; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Fullerton faces UCSB after Cristina Jones scored 25 points in CSU Fullerton’s 110-22 victory against the La Sierra Golden Eagles.

The Gauchos are 3-0 in home games. UCSB averages 14.8 assists per game to lead the Big West, paced by Madison Naro with 3.7.

The Titans are 2-0 in conference matchups. CSU Fullerton scores 73.3 points and has outscored opponents by 10.1 points per game.

UCSB makes 43.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than CSU Fullerton has allowed to its opponents (40.8%). CSU Fullerton averages 14.2 more points per game (73.3) than UCSB gives up (59.1).

The Gauchos and Titans face off Thursday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Naro is averaging 8.2 points and 3.7 assists for the Gauchos. Zoe Borter is averaging 15.8 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 46.5% over the past 10 games.

Jones is averaging 14.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.7 steals for the Titans. Nicole Steiner is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gauchos: 9-1, averaging 71.7 points, 32.0 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points per game.

Titans: 6-4, averaging 74.8 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 17.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points.

