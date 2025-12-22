UCSB hosts Foxwell and Portland

Portland Pilots (7-5) at UCSB Gauchos (8-4, 2-0 Big West) Santa Barbara, California; Monday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Portland Pilots (7-5) at UCSB Gauchos (8-4, 2-0 Big West)

Santa Barbara, California; Monday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gauchos -8.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Portland visits UCSB after Joel Foxwell scored 21 points in Portland’s 94-69 loss to the Oregon Ducks.

The Gauchos have gone 5-1 at home. UCSB ranks eighth in the Big West with 23.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Zion Sensley averaging 5.6.

The Pilots are 0-3 on the road. Portland is sixth in the WCC with 33.8 rebounds per game led by James O’Donnell averaging 5.8.

UCSB makes 46.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than Portland has allowed to its opponents (43.7%). Portland averages 11.0 more points per game (83.4) than UCSB gives up (72.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Aidan Mahaney is averaging 14.9 points for the Gauchos. Sensley is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Foxwell is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Pilots. Timo George is averaging 12.8 points and 5.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gauchos: 6-4, averaging 77.0 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Pilots: 5-5, averaging 79.8 points, 32.1 rebounds, 19.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.