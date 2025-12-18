UCLA hosts Ward and Cal Poly

Cal Poly Mustangs (5-7, 1-1 Big West) at UCLA Bruins (8-3, 2-0 Big Ten) Los Angeles; Friday, 10 p.m. EST…

Cal Poly Mustangs (5-7, 1-1 Big West) at UCLA Bruins (8-3, 2-0 Big Ten)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly visits UCLA after Cayden Ward scored 25 points in Cal Poly’s 83-80 loss to the Montana State Bobcats.

The Bruins are 7-0 on their home court. UCLA has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Mustangs are 3-4 in road games. Cal Poly has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

UCLA’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 9.6 per game Cal Poly allows. Cal Poly averages 10.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.8 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game UCLA allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Bilodeau is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Bruins. Skyy Clark is averaging 13.0 points and 3.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Hamad Mousa is averaging 20.1 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Mustangs. Peter Bandelj is averaging 16 points and 3.4 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 7-3, averaging 77.7 points, 29.8 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Mustangs: 4-6, averaging 82.6 points, 34.8 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.9 points.

