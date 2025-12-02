Uche leads Syracuse against Auburn after 20-point performance

Auburn Tigers (8-1) at Syracuse Orange (6-1) Syracuse, New York; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse hosts Auburn after…

Auburn Tigers (8-1) at Syracuse Orange (6-1)

Syracuse, New York; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse hosts Auburn after Izoje Uche scored 20 points in Syracuse’s 78-62 win over the Howard Bison.

The Orange have gone 5-0 in home games. Syracuse is ninth in the ACC in rebounding averaging 36.6 rebounds. Uche paces the Orange with 6.6 boards.

The Tigers have gone 1-0 away from home. Auburn averages 14.3 turnovers per game and is 7-1 when winning the turnover battle.

Syracuse makes 42.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.4 percentage points higher than Auburn has allowed to its opponents (34.2%). Auburn averages 13.2 more points per game (68.6) than Syracuse gives up to opponents (55.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Laila Phelia is shooting 45.7% and averaging 13.3 points for the Orange. Dominique Onu is averaging 11.9 points.

Mya Petticord is scoring 11.4 points per game and averaging 2.1 rebounds for the Tigers. Harissoum Coulibaly is averaging 10.8 points and 3.8 rebounds.

