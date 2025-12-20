UCF takes on FGCU, looks for 9th straight victory

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (5-6) at UCF Knights (9-1) Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knights -16.5;…

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (5-6) at UCF Knights (9-1)

Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knights -16.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: UCF heads into a matchup against FGCU as winners of eight games in a row.

The Knights are 7-1 in home games. UCF averages 87.3 points while outscoring opponents by 13.4 points per game.

The Eagles are 1-3 in road games. FGCU is 2-6 against opponents with a winning record.

UCF averages 87.3 points, 5.4 more per game than the 81.9 FGCU allows. FGCU averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than UCF allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Riley Kugel is shooting 41.5% and averaging 14.6 points for the Knights. Carmelo Pacheco is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers.

J.R. Konieczny is scoring 15.9 points per game with 7.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Eagles. Jordan Ellerbee is averaging 15.6 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 52.0% over the last 10 games.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

