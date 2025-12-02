UCF hosts Stetson after Harmon’s 27-point game

Stetson Hatters (4-2) at UCF Knights (6-2) Orlando, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UCF takes on Stetson after…

Stetson Hatters (4-2) at UCF Knights (6-2)

Orlando, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCF takes on Stetson after Leah Harmon scored 27 points in UCF’s 57-56 victory against the Rice Owls.

The Knights have gone 4-1 at home. UCF is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Hatters are 1-2 on the road. Stetson ranks fifth in the ASUN allowing 64.0 points while holding opponents to 35.6% shooting.

UCF makes 45.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.9 percentage points higher than Stetson has allowed to its opponents (35.6%). Stetson averages 10.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 6.8 more made shots on average than the 3.9 per game UCF gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harmon is scoring 17.4 points per game with 2.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Knights. Khyala Ngodu is averaging 11.4 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 58.7%.

Cameron Thomas is averaging 18.5 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Hatters. Mary McMillan is averaging 15 points and 5.2 assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.