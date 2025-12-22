UC Santa Barbara defeats Portland 79-61

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Aidan Mahaney had 15 points in UC Santa Barbara’s 79-61 win against Portland on Monday.…

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Aidan Mahaney had 15 points in UC Santa Barbara’s 79-61 win against Portland on Monday.

Mahaney shot 5 for 9, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc for the Gauchos (9-4). Hosana Kitenge went 6 of 6 from the field to add 14 points. Evans Kipruto shot 5 of 7 from the field and 2 for 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

The Pilots (7-6) were led by James O’Donnell, who posted 15 points and two blocks. Cameron Williams added 10 points and seven rebounds for Portland. Timo George also had nine points.

UCSB took the lead for good with 5:26 remaining in the first half. The score was 36-23 at halftime, with Colin Smith racking up nine points. UCSB pulled away with a 9-0 run in the second half to extend a 14-point lead to 23 points. The Gauchos outscored Portland by five points in the final half, as Kitenge led the way with a team-high 12 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

