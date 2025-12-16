UC Riverside visits Utah after White’s 26-point performance

UC Riverside Highlanders (2-7, 1-1 Big West) at Utah Utes (8-3) Salt Lake City; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UC Riverside Highlanders (2-7, 1-1 Big West) at Utah Utes (8-3)

Salt Lake City; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah faces UC Riverside after Lani White scored 26 points in Utah’s 91-66 win over the Northwestern Wildcats.

The Utes are 5-1 on their home court. Utah ranks second in the Big 12 with 28.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Reese Ross averaging 5.3.

The Highlanders have gone 0-5 away from home. UC Riverside has a 0-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Utah makes 45.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.0 percentage points higher than UC Riverside has allowed to its opponents (38.5%). UC Riverside has shot at a 35.4% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points below the 36.2% shooting opponents of Utah have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: White is averaging 13.6 points and six rebounds for the Utes. Maty Wilke is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Seneca Hackley is scoring 7.6 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Highlanders. Hannah Wickstrom is averaging 18.5 points.

