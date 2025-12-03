UC Riverside faces UC Irvine following Wickstrom’s 30-point game

UC Irvine Anteaters (6-2) at UC Riverside Highlanders (1-5) Riverside, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside hosts…

UC Irvine Anteaters (6-2) at UC Riverside Highlanders (1-5)

Riverside, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside hosts UC Irvine after Hannah Wickstrom scored 30 points in UC Riverside’s 64-47 win over the California Lutheran Regals.

The Highlanders are 1-1 in home games. UC Riverside ranks sixth in the Big West at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 62.0 points while holding opponents to 38.6% shooting.

The Anteaters are 0-2 in road games. UC Irvine averages 13.1 turnovers per game and is 6-0 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

UC Riverside’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game UC Irvine gives up. UC Irvine averages 6.8 more points per game (68.8) than UC Riverside gives up (62.0).

The Highlanders and Anteaters face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaliyah Stanton is shooting 42.2% and averaging 9.4 points for the Highlanders. Kaylani Polk is averaging 8.0 points.

Jada Wynn is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 8.8 rebounds for the Anteaters. Hunter Hernandez is averaging 13.8 points and 5.5 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

