UC Riverside faces Cal Poly in conference showdown

Cal Poly Mustangs (2-5, 0-1 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (1-6, 0-1 Big West) Riverside, California; Saturday, 7 p.m.…

Cal Poly Mustangs (2-5, 0-1 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (1-6, 0-1 Big West)

Riverside, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside takes on Cal Poly in a matchup of Big West teams.

The Highlanders are 1-2 on their home court. UC Riverside is 1-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 17.7 turnovers per game.

The Mustangs are 0-1 in conference play. Cal Poly is fifth in the Big West scoring 69.3 points per game and is shooting 41.1%.

UC Riverside’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Cal Poly allows. Cal Poly has shot at a 41.1% clip from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points greater than the 39.0% shooting opponents of UC Riverside have averaged.

The Highlanders and Mustangs face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaliyah Stanton is scoring 9.4 points per game with 1.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Highlanders. Hannah Wickstrom is averaging 18.0 points and 9.0 rebounds while shooting 41.4%.

Vanessa McManus is averaging 22.7 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Mustangs. Charish Thompson is averaging 15.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

